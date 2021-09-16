Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Dallas White 64, Carrollton Turner 0

¶ Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya 7

¶ Fort Bend Clements 19, Fort Bend Dulles 13

¶ Garland Rowlett 50, South Garland 0

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 28, Houston Heights 6

¶ Laredo Alexander 57, Rio Grande City 0

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside Clark 35

CLASS 5A=

¶ Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Heritage 25

¶ Lubbock Coronado 42, Midland 17

¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 40

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 25

¶ WF Hirschi 62, Vernon 14

CLASS 3A=

¶ CC London 43, Austin Achieve 0

¶ Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16

¶ Waskom 56, Arp 6

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 50, Bellville Faith 0

¶ Follett 52, Wildorado 6

¶ Gordon 78, Sidney 12

¶ Strawn 60, Gorman 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

