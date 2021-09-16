Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hillcrest 14, Frayser 12

Knoxville Fulton 54, Gibbs 26

Middle College 60, Westwood 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

