Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

BOLD def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-17, 25-7

Barnesville def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-10, 25-16, 25-21

Barnum def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21

Breckenridge def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-13, 25-21

Byron def. Lake City, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15

Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Cannon Falls def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-17, 25-4

Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-4, 25-13, 25-14

Chaska def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25

Eagan def. Eastview, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14

East Grand Forks def. Norman County East, 25-23, 25-13, 26-24

Fillmore Central def. Winona Cotter, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-7, 25-19, 25-23

LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18

Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 25-17

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-9

Minnehaha Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14

North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19

Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Pine City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-7, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15

Sebeka def. Park Rapids, 28-26, 25-16, 25-16

South Ridge def. Silver Bay, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Watertown-Mayer def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

