Other Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
BOLD def. Minnewaska, 25-19, 25-17, 25-7
Barnesville def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-10, 25-16, 25-21
Barnum def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15
Blackduck def. Bagley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21
Breckenridge def. Underwood, 25-14, 25-13, 25-21
Byron def. Lake City, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15
Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Cannon Falls def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-17, 25-4
Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-4, 25-13, 25-14
Chaska def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25
Eagan def. Eastview, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
East Grand Forks def. Norman County East, 25-23, 25-13, 26-24
Fillmore Central def. Winona Cotter, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-7, 25-19, 25-23
LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18
Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 25-17
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-9, 23-25, 25-15, 25-9
Minnehaha Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northland, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14
North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19
Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Pine City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-7, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15
Sebeka def. Park Rapids, 28-26, 25-16, 25-16
South Ridge def. Silver Bay, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Watertown-Mayer def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
