Real Salt Lake travels to San Jose, aims to avoid 6th straight road loss

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Real Salt Lake (8-9-6) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-8-9)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +115, Real Salt Lake +217, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits San Jose looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals last season and had 26 assists.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-5-3 in road games. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Eric Remedi, Cristian Espinoza (injured), Matt Bersano (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Jeizon Ramirez.

