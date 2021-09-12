New York travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

New York Red Bulls (6-10-5) vs. Columbus Crew (7-11-6)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +135, New York +185, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Columbus looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in road games. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Jonathan Mensah, Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

New York: Kyle Duncan, Ryan Meara (injured), Aaron Long (injured).