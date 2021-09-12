Other Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11
Archbishop Bergan Tournament=
Championship=
Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-13
Gold Pool=
Mead def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-21
Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8
Green Pool=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-5, 25-7
Bellevue East Invitational=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-16
Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14
Columbus def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-11
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-15
Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 25-18
Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 31-29, 25-12
Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-11
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-4, 25-15
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-13
Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-16
Bishop Neumann Tournament=
Battle Creek def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-18
York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Championship=
Bennington def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 25-18
Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-12
Bennington def. York, 25-19, 25-17
Third Place=
York def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-18
Boone Central Invitational=
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-10, 25-7
Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-14
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 24-26, 25-9, 25-13
Stanton def. Ord, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18
Championship=
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-12, 25-23
Consolation=
Ord def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13
Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24
Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-21
Seventh Place=
Boone Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-13
Third Place=
Crofton def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19
Bridgeport Tournament=
Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-13
Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20
Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-13
Mitchell def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-5
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-17
Cozad Tournament=
Gothenburg def. Centura, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-5
Sidney def. Valentine, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13
Semifinal=
Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-16
Creighton Tournament=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-11
Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-11
West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-14
Elm Creek Invitational=
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-15
Elm Creek def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-18
Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 27-25
Championship=
Hershey def. Pleasanton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22
Consolation=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20
Semifinal=
Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18
Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-15
Third Place=
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-14
Friend Tournament=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Meridian, 29-27, 26-24
Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 27-25, 25-14
Lawrence-Nelson def. Sutton, 23-25, 25-15, 25-8
Championship=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22
Consolation=
Lawrence-Nelson def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Meridian def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-21, 25-19
Semifinal=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Friend, 25-6, 25-7
Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 26-24
Third Place=
Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11
Garden County Tournament=
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-16, 25-18
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-21
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-18
South Platte def. Garden County, 25-18, 26-24
South Platte def. Leyton, 2-1
Gordon-Rushville Triangular=
Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-20, 27-25
Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 26-24, 25-16
Hitchcock County Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 28-26, 25-15
Pool A=
Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-9
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-23, 25-22
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12
Pool B=
Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-15
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-10
Howells-Dodge Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 26-24, 25-17
Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-13
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-8, 25-10
Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-13
HTRS Tournament=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 25-22
Fifth Place=
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 16-25, 26-24
Pool A=
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-17
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-17, 25-15
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-18, 25-14
Pool B=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-15, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-19
Third Place=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-14, 26-24
Kearney Tournament=
Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23
Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-21
Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-14
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-14
Gretna def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-9
Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-21
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-14
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-20
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-9
Loomis Tournament=
Franklin def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-19
Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-11
Shelton def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-8
Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18
Championship=
Shelton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16
Consolation=
Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-15
Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18
Semifinal=
Loomis def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-13
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
Third Place=
Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17
Malcolm Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-16
Columbus Scotus def. Louisville, 25-7, 25-19
Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Milford, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-8
Fairbury def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-8, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Fairbury, 25-7, 25-3
Lincoln Lutheran def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-5
Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-14
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-8, 25-7
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-21, 25-23
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-13, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Milford def. Fairbury, 28-26, 27-25
Ninth Place=
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-7
Seventh Place=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19
Third Place=
Columbus Scotus def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 27-29, 26-24
McCool Junction Tournament=
Pool B=
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-9
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 26-24, 26-24
Millard North Tournament=
Elkhorn North def. Millard West, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-16
Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-23
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-21, 25-22
Millard West def. Millard South, 29-27, 25-18
Norris Tournament=
Championship=
Seward def. Norris, 25-17, 25-10
Pool A=
Norris def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11
Norris def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-14
Platteview def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-11
Pool B=
Crete def. Blair, 26-24, 25-23
Crete def. Ralston, 26-24, 25-17
Ralston def. Blair, 25-9, 18-25, 25-20
Seward def. Blair, 25-21, 25-21
Seward def. Crete, 25-17, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-13
Third Place=
Platteview def. Blair, 25-12, 26-24
North Bend Central Tournament=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20
Pool A=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-8, 25-10
Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
Pool B=
Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22
Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-17
Parkview Christian Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-21, 25-18
Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-20, 25-8
Sandy Creek Invitational=
Championship=
Superior def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15
Pool A=
Ravenna def. Fillmore Central, 25-15
Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-7, 25-21
Pool B=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-6
Superior def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-9
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-19
Third Place=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-9
Seven Valleys Tournament=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-18
Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-19, 25-22
South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21
Championship=
South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20
Consolation=
Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20
Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 28-26
Semifinal=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-18
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8
Third Place=
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13
Wakefield Invitational=
Championship Bracket=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-14, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 21-25, 25-15
Consolation Bracket=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-14, 25-13
Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-20
Pool A=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-11, 25-11
Pool B=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
