Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Heritage 42, Port St. Lucie 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Okeechobee vs. Frostproof, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 9:10 PM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 9:10 PM

Other Sports

Kamara scores 13th goal, DC United ties Red Bulls 1-1

September 12, 2021 9:10 PM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 9:08 PM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 9:08 PM

Other Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 9:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service