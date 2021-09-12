Other Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Heritage 42, Port St. Lucie 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Okeechobee vs. Frostproof, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
