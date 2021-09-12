Other Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 31, Blackford 28
Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice on his return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League.KEEP READING
Comments