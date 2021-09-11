Other Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 42, Des Moines Christian 12

ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35

AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14

Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14

Albia 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26

Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31

Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13

Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20

Ballard 26, Boone 0

Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21

Benton Community 28, Marion 6

Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6

Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29

Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8

Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Anamosa 35

Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28

Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5

Central Elkader 76, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Central Lyon 43, West Sioux 13

Chariton 33, Saydel 18

Cherokee, Washington 43, MVAO-CO-U 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14

Clarke, Osceola 54, Perry 0

Clarksville 36, GMG, Garwin 28

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14

Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32

Colo-NESCO 58, Meskwaki Settlement School 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14

Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31

Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 23

Earlham 51, Sidney 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19

East Mills 71, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 6

Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 38

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10

Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29, Lawton-Bronson 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Grand View Christian 48, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26

Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0

Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Indianola 44, Pella 37

Iowa City High 43, Ames 5

Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14

Janesville 34, Tripoli 14

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Kee, Lansing 66, Springville 39

Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21

Lenox 54, Bedford 12

Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3

Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24

Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40

Lynnville-Sully 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28

MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Storm Lake 17

Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji, Milford 28

Maquoketa 30, Camanche 15

Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

Mason City 35, Charles City 0

Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Murray 32, Lamoni 8

Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0

Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7

New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20

New London 71, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7

North Cedar, Stanwood 26, Pekin 9

North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14

North Tama, Traer 30, Hudson 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28

OA-BCIG 46, East Sac County 7

Ogden 27, Madrid 21

Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19

Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7

Pleasantville 21, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit

Riceville 56, West Central, Maynard 30

Ridge View 41, West Monona 0

Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Sheldon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7

Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13

Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13

Sioux City, North 20, Des Moines, North 0

Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Solon 28, Williamsburg 14

South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10

Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7

Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15

Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0

Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 8

Treynor 20, Clarinda 13

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12

Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Van Meter 28, Winterset 13

WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13

Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21

Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7

Waukon 42, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 21

West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14

Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14

Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

