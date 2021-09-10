Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Audubon 31, Cinnaminson 6
Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6
Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14
Caldwell 22, Mountain Lakes 0
Clifton 27, Hackensack 7
Delaware Valley Regional 35, North Plainfield 6
Delsea 41, Clearview Regional 13
Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7
Freehold 41, Freehold Township 12
Glen Ridge 34, Indian Hills 0
Haddonfield 27, West Deptford 23
Hanover Park 44, Parsippany 0
Hillsborough 21, Phillipsburg 14, OT
Irvington 22, Union City 6
Kingsway 34, Eastern 7
Kittatinny 33, High Point 0
Lacey 28, Brick Memorial 14
Linden 3, Montgomery 0
Lower Cape May Regional 15, Cumberland Regional 12
Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0
Manville 48, Dunellen 6
Middletown South 21, Holmdel 3
Millburn 28, Barringer 6
Morris Hills 42, Mendham 14
Morris Knolls 30, Mount Olive 20
New Egypt 48, Lindenwold 6
Newton 40, Vernon 7
Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7
Nutley 29, Belleville 28
Ocean City 35, Absegami 0
Paramus 35, Teaneck 7
Park Ridge 41, Garfield 14
Pennsauken 35, Deptford 8
Pitman 28, Wildwood 6
Point Pleasant Beach 35, Lakewood 32
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6
Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13
Randolph 14, Roxbury 3
Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16
Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0
Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0
South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0
St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0
St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0
Summit 34, Rahway 13
Vineland 20, Lenape 14
Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13
Warren Hills 28, South Plainfield 6
West Essex 20, River Dell 7
West Milford 22, Demarest 21
Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0
Wood-Ridge 56, New Milford 18
Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments