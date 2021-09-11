Other Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 38, Knob Noster 8
Archie 66, Osceola 20
Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 14
Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19
Belton 52, Central (St. Joseph) 22
Bentonville, Ark. 35, Rockhurst 7
Blair Oaks 61, California 35
Blue Springs 39, Staley 7
Boonville 40, Southern Boone County 14
Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7
Braymer/Breckenridge 62, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 36
Brentwood 36, Bayless 6
Buffalo 53, El Dorado Springs 12
Butler 31, Fort Scott, Kan. 22
Cabool 15, Willow Springs 13
Camdenton 45, Parkview 8
Cardinal Ritter 50, St. Francis Borgia 0
Carl Junction 33, Branson 7
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Center 62, Oak Grove 40
Central (New Madrid County) 56, Dexter 41
Central (Park Hills) 76, Perryville 0
Central (Springfield) 49, Agape Boarding 0
Centralia 30, Brookfield 12
Christian Brothers College 44, DeSmet 29
Cole Camp 21, Crest Ridge 8
Doniphan 40, Caruthersville 20
Drexel 84, Liberal 0
East Atchison 48, South Holt 0
East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14
Eldon 54, Osage 48, OT
Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14
Fair Grove 34, Skyline 33
Farmington 31, Sikeston 14
Fayette 56, Slater 26
Festus 62, Windsor (Imperial) 14
Forsyth 56, Clever 0
Francis Howell 70, Granite City, Ill. 14
Francis Howell Central 28, Francis Howell North 21
Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18
Hallsville 67, Versailles 30
Hannibal 56, Ft. Zumwalt West 35
Harrisburg 54, Salisbury 16
Hayti 36, Scott City 7
Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20
Hazelwood West 28, Ritenour 21
Helias Catholic 35, Battle 22
Hermann 16, St. James 14
Hickman High School 26, Capital City 7
Highland 38, Clark County 0
Hillsboro 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Hollister 42, Seneca 27
Holt 56, Ft. Zumwalt South 7
Houston 20, Salem 13
Jackson 50, Poplar Bluff 32
Jasper 64, Appleton City/Montrose 8
Jefferson (Festus) 48, Herculaneum 14
Joplin 42, Ozark 7
Kelly 31, Chaffee 0
Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38
Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35
Kirksville 34, Savannah 28
Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0
Ladue Horton Watkins 20, Lindbergh 13
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 28, Benton 14
Lafayette (Wildwood) 23, Fox 12
Lafayette County 52, Sherwood 6
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15
Lee's Summit West 40, Lee's Summit 21
Liberty North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Lighthouse 20, Diamond 3
Lincoln 32, Tipton 23
Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0
Lockwood/Golden City 58, Rich Hill/Hume 0
Lone Jack/Kingville 15, Carrollton 12
Lutheran (St. Charles) 56, Duchesne 19
Malden 49, Charleston 14
Marionville 24, Westran 0
Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14
Marquette 35, Parkway North 6
Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7
Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25
Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14
Mexico 42, Orchard Farm 6
Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0
Milan 49, Putnam County 26
Monett 14, East Newton 0
Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8
Nevada 46, Cassville 20
Nixa 49, Willard 14
North Andrew 70, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 20
North County 43, DeSoto 0
North Kansas City 28, Fort Osage 13
North Shelby 64, Norborne/Hardin Central 0
O'Fallon, Ill. 58, Vianney 0
Oak Park 41, Truman 13
Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10
Owensville 53, Cuba 8
Pacific 52, St. Clair 47
Palmyra 40, Macon 21
Park Hill 45, Blue Springs South 21
Park Hill South 38, Grain Valley 28
Pembroke Hill 35, KC Schlagle, Kan. 0
Penney 49, North Platte 0
Platte County 24, Grandview 7
Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisonville 42
Polo 17, Maysville/Winston 11
Portageville 30, East Prairie 24
Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20
Priory 42, Lutheran South 12
Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 49, Marceline 7
Reeds Spring 42, Mt. Vernon 0
Richmond 54, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 16
Rock Bridge 49, Jefferson City 34
Rock Port 13, Stewartsville/Osborne 0
Rock Port 72, Concordia 34
Rockwood Summit 43, Parkway Central 0
Ruskin 32, KC Wyandotte, Kan. 30
Santa Fe 68, St. Joseph Christian 18
Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20
Scotland County 48, Paris 0
Seckman 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21
Smithville 35, Kearney 0
South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12
South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 54, West Nodaway 26
Southwest (Livingston County) 90, DeKalb 40
St. Charles West 27, Ft. Zumwalt East 26
St. Joseph Le Blond 56, Doniphan West, Kan. 50
St. Louis University 35, Chaminade 26
St. Paul Lutheran 30, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 8
St. Pius X (Festus) 22, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 53, Lutheran North 39
Stanberry 34, King City/ Union Star 32
Stockton/Sheldon 44, Ash Grove 36
Strafford 48, Miller 8
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 45, Russellville 6
Thayer 42, Liberty (Mountain View) 28
Timberland 41, Ft. Zumwalt North 40
Tolton Catholic 38, Missouri Military Academy 0
Trenton 57, Princeton/Mercer 28
Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Union 41, Sullivan 6
Valle Catholic 56, St. Vincent 14
Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 10
Warsaw 39, Cass-Midway 0
Webb City 56, Republic 20
West Plains 41, Rolla 0
West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16
Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 63, Wright City 19
Winnetonka 35, Raytown South 33
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, Schuyler County 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fulton vs. Richmond, ccd.
Lexington vs. Wellington-Napoleon, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
