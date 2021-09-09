Other Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Lutheran 25

Columbus 49, Lincoln North Star 13

Franklin 73, Deshler 22

Garden County 40, Brady 25

Lutheran High Northeast 22, Guardian Angels 20

Mullen 81, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

Omaha Burke 34, Millard North 21

Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27

Pender 40, Winside 26

Sandhills Valley 28, Medicine Valley 26

Spalding Academy 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30

St. Mary's 60, Walthill 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 09, 2021 10:50 PM

