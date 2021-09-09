Other Sports

Greek soccer chief quits over ‘toxic atmosphere’

The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece

Greece’s top soccer official has resigned after just five months in the job, citing a “toxic atmosphere” created by the country’s leading clubs.

Theodoros Zagorakis, who captained Greece to victory at the 2004 European Championship and made more than 100 appearances for his country, stepped down from his role as president of the Greek Football Federation on Thursday.

Greek soccer has been dogged for decades by fan violence and allegations of corruption, with previous top sports administrators also publicly blaming powerful club owners for the lack of reform.

“As long as some people consciously devalue Greek football, maintaining a toxic atmosphere, without reason and cause ... the sport will shrink in the eyes of Greek fans. The only victim is football itself. Nothing else,” Zagorakis said in a statement.

