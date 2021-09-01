Other Sports

The Latest: Osaka advances at US Open as opponent withdraws

The Associated Press

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II AP
NEW YORK

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Other Sports

Milan signs deal with Expo 2020 to boost brand in Arab world

September 01, 2021 11:13 AM

Other Sports

Castellano leads New York City FC against Nashville SC after 2-goal game

September 01, 2021 11:13 AM

Other Sports

Philadelphia Union take on the New England Revolution

September 01, 2021 11:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service