Fire beat Red Bulls 1-0 to end 19-game road winless streak

Robert Beric scored in the 32nd minute and the Chicago Fire held off the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night to end a 19-game road winless streak.

A long throw in by Carlos Teran landed amid three defenders but, after multiple deflections, Beric found the ball behind the defense and slipped it into the net to help Chicago improve to 6-11-5.

The Red Bulls (6-10-4) put continuous pressure on down the stretch and had 20 shots, but Bobby Shuttleworth only had to make one save for his fifth clean sheet of the season and 50th career regular-season shutout.

NASHVILLE 2, ATLANTA UNITED 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Rio scored just before halftime and Nashville beat Atlanta for its first road victory of the season.

Joe Willis made two saves for his MLS-leading ninth shutout. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and out into an open net, sealing the win for Nashville (8-2-11) in the final minute.

Atlanta (6-7-9) had its four-match winning streak end.