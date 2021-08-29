Rios, Nashville top Atlanta United 2-0 for 1st road win

Daniel Rios' first goal of the season just before halftime started Nashville to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United on Saturday, Nashville's first road win of the season.

Daniel Lovitz slotted the ball into the box with Rios, who had played just 37 minutes this season because of injury, touching it in stride and slipping it just inside the right post during first half extra time. Rios was making his first start.

Joe Willis made two saves for his league-leading ninth clean sheet. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and out into an open net, sealing the win in the final minute.

Nashville (8-2-11) moved into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference.

Both previous matches between the teams ended 2-2 and Atlanta also scored two goals in each of the three meetings last year.

Atlanta (6-7-9) had its four-match winning streak end.