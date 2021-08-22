Other Sports

Sullivan scores in 87th, Philadelphia ties Montreal 1-1

The Associated Press

CF Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, right, goes diving for the ball as defender Aljaz Struna, left, is about to kick it away during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
CF Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, right, goes diving for the ball as defender Aljaz Struna, left, is about to kick it away during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
CHESTER, Pa.

Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass.

Montreal (7-7-7) opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres’ cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter.

Philadelphia (8-5-8) is unbeaten in nine home matches. The Union only had one shot on goal.

Montreal has a run of 16 games decided by one goal or less, including five wins and six losses.

