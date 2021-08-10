Medvedev advances in Toronto; Gauff, Konta win in Montreal

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug., 10, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain.

Medvedev, ranked No. 2, lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the Toronto event in 2019, the last year it was played. Nadal withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday with a foot injury.

On the women’s side in Montreal, Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova, while Johanna Konta — returning from a tough bout with COVID-19 — defeated Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.

Also Tuesday, 30th-ranked John Isner won his opening-round match 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Other winners Tuesday were Kei Nishikori, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Dusan Lajovic and Karen Khachanov.