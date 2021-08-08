Higuaín’s goal helps Inter Miami beat Nashville 2-1

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Federico Higuaín scored in the 65th minute to help Inter Miami rally for a 2-1 win over Nashville on Sunday night.

C.J. Sapong scored to give Nashville (6-2-10) a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.

Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico's younger brother, ran onto a ball by Blaise Matuidi a tapped it in from the corner of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 60th.

Miami (4-8-4) is unbeaten in its last four games following a 5-0 loss to New England on July 21.

Nashville had its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped.

