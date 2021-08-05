Felipe Mora gives Timbers a 1-1 draw with the Earthquakes

Felipe Mora scored in first-half stoppage time to pull the Timbers into a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

The Earthquakes (4-7-6) struck first with a second-chance goal from Javier López in the 25th minute.

The Timbers (6-8-2) tied it on Mora’s flick off a pass from Bill Tuiloma just before the break.

The Earthquakes were coming off 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. San Jose is undefeated in the last six games but has only won one of the last 13.

The Earthquakes have never beaten the Timbers at Portland's Providence Park.

Portland came into the match after a crushing 4-1 loss at the LA Galaxy on Friday. It was the team's second straight loss.

Aljaz Ivacic made his debut for Portland in goal when starting goalkeeper Steve Clark was injured in the 37th minute and had to leave the game.

Eryk Williamson replaced Cristhian Paredes at half for the Timbers for his first match back since winning the Gold Cup with the U.S. National Team. Claudio Bravo made his first start for the Timbers following his stint with the Argentina at the Olympics

Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell was named to the MLS All-Star team earlier in the day. Cowell, 17, is the youngest player named to the team, which will face Liga MX All-Stars on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Cowell has four goals and four assists this season.

Diego Chara picked up a second yellow late in the match and was sent off in stoppage time. A brief scuffle broke out among the two sides at the final whistle.