Real Salt Lake takes on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

Real Salt Lake (5-4-6) vs. LA Galaxy (9-6-1)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +119, Real Salt Lake +214, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home in the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 1-5-3 on the road a season ago. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos, Chicharito, Sebastian Lletget, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez, Oniel Fisher.

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Toni Datkovic.