Australia shocks Argentina 2-0 in men’s Olympic soccer

Australia's Lachlan Wales celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/SIlvia Izquierdo) AP

Two-time Olympic men's soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992.