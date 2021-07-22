Other Sports

Akinola likely to miss rest of MLS season with torn ACL

The Associated Press

Canada forward Ayo Akinola (20) is knocked to the ground by Haiti defender Francois Dulysse (3) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Dulysse was issued a red card. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Canada forward Ayo Akinola (20) is knocked to the ground by Haiti defender Francois Dulysse (3) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Dulysse was issued a red card. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley AP
TORONTO

Toronto says forward Ayo Akinola likely will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 21-year-old forward was hurt in the first half of Sunday's game against the United States in Kansas City, Kansas, and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio in the 24th minute.

Akinola scored for the U.S. against El Salvador in his debut in December, then changed affiliation and made his Canada debut on July 15 against Haiti.

He scored three goals in 11 MLS matches this season, his fourth with Toronto's senior team.

  Comments  

Other Sports

Atlanta United FC faces the Columbus Crew in conference play

July 22, 2021 4:57 AM

Other Sports

Real Salt Lake hosts the Colorado Rapids in conference play

July 22, 2021 4:57 AM

Other Sports

Minnesota United FC hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action

July 22, 2021 4:57 AM

Other Sports

San Jose faces Houston after 3 straight draws

July 22, 2021 4:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service