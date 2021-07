FC Cincinnati takes on Atlanta United FC after Brenner’s 2-goal game

Atlanta United FC (2-4-7) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-6-3)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +121, Atlanta United FC +222, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati faces Atlanta United FC after Brenner scored two goals against Montreal.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Santiago Sosa, Josef Martinez (injured), Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured).