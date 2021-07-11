Krawczyk, Skupski win mixed doubles title at Wimbledon

Britain's Joe Salisbury, bottom left, serves with playing partner Harriet Dart beside him during the mixed doubles final match against Britain's Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP

Desirae Krawczyk of the United States won a second straight Grand Slam title in mixed doubles by beating her usual partner in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Krawczyk and Neal Skupski of Britain beat all-British duo Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Centre Court.

Krawczyk and Salisbury teamed up to win the French Open title together last month.

“I never imagined I would win back-to-back Grand Slam titles,” the 27-year-old Krawczyk said. “It’s incredible.”

The seventh-seeded Krawczyk and Skupski never faced a break point and converted two of the seven they created.

It was the 31-year-old Skupski’s first Grand Slam title.

“I can’t believe it, it’s an amazing feeling to win a title at Wimbledon," Skupski said. “I think it was our best match of the tournament. It was a good time to produce it. Never easy to play against fellow Brits, especially for Desirae, playing her partner Joe.”

Krawczyk said it was Salisbury's decision to switch partners for Wimbledon as he wanted to form an all-British team.

“Then I asked Neal,” she said. “And here we are.”

However, Krawczyk and Salisbury are set to reunite for the U.S. Open. Unless Krawczyk changes her mind.

“I’ll have to think about it,” she said with a smile. “No, I’m just kidding. No, we’re definitely playing together.”