Canada’s Davies hurts ankle, to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup
Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.
The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.
No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.
