New-look Ireland hammers US 71-10 in Dublin

Ireland's Joey Carbery, centre, is tackled by USA's Hanco Germishuys, left and Cam Dolan, right, during the Rugby Union International Summer Series match between Ireland and USA, in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday July 10, 2021. (Donall Farmer/PA via AP) AP

A new-look Ireland passed an audition when it thrashed the United States 71-10 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Towards the twilight is Ireland's golden generation marching, notably for the likes of Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Keith Earls, and coach Andy Farrell's succession planning took a big step when a young but in-form side led by James Ryan delivered a 10-try pounding of the Eagles.

Eight Irish were given their debut, all within the first hour, and three more were handed their first test starts. A dozen of the starting 15 were aged 25 or under and they had an American side which pushed England last weekend under its spell from the get-go.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher showed off his prowess close to the tryline with four tries, the fourth coming straight after he'd taken a high shot from flanker Riekert Hattingh, who was sent off. After his second try from a rolling maul for 45-3, Kelleher was given the rest of the night off.

There was still 25 minutes to go, and Ireland didn’t let up with more scores for Stuart McCloskey, Hugo Keenan and impressive No. 8 Gavin Coombes.

The Eagles thought their only try to replacement scrumhalf Michael Baska in the 78th would be the last say, but Ireland replacement prop Finlay Bealham found time and the strength to barge over.

Nine of the 10 Irish tries were converted, the one miss hitting the post.

On debut, wing Robert Baloucoune scored the opening try, released by Joey Carbery to hare into the corner.

After a shaky start, Ireland’s lineout became the launching pad for tries by Kelleher and flanker Nick Timoney, then Coombes, Keenan and wing Andrew Conway combined to give Kelleher an easy second touchdown.

But perhaps Ireland's best-looking move in the match didn't produce a point. Keen to score before halftime was rung, Ireland thrilled with a charge full of offloads and great support play. Tom O'Toole, Craig Casey, Conway and Ryan put flanker Caelan Doris in sight of the tryline but he was swallowed up by Hattingh and Mike Te’o. The future for Ireland looks promising but they still have a lot of work to do.