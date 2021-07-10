Other Sports
The Latest: English FA fined for fan incidents at Euro 2020
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:
___
The English Football Association has been fined $35,600 by UEFA for incidents in the crowd during the team’s win over Denmark in the European Championship semifinals at Wembley Stadium.
That included the use of a laser that was pointed at Kasper Schmeichel by a supporter as the Denmark goalkeeper prepared to face a penalty by Harry Kane in extra time. Schmeichel saved the spot kick but Kane converted the rebound for the clinching goal in a 2-1 win.
The FA was also punished for England supporters jeering Denmark’s national anthem and lighting fireworks at Wednesday’s game.
