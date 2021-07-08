Wimbledon Lookahead: Barty-Kerber, Sabalenka-Pliskova in SFs

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic during the women's singles quarterfinals match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Of the four women's semifinalists at Wimbledon, only 25th-seeded Angelique Kerber has been at this stage before at the All England Club. And now she faces the only other remaining woman with a Grand Slam title to her name, top-seeded Ash Barty. Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semifinal, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka tries to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 U.S. Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight. The remaining quartet includes three women who have been ranked No. 1: Barty, Kerber and Pliskova.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

Rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 6 Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; No. 10 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 25 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

3 — The number of times Federer has lost a set by a 6-0 score in 429 career Grand Slam matches. Before Wednesday, the only other shutout sets at majors for Federer came at the French Open — in his very first Slam match against Pat Rafter in 1999, and in the final against Rafael Nadal in 2008.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t know. I really don’t know." — Federer, asked whether this might have been his last appearance at Wimbledon, which he has won a men's-record eight times.