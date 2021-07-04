American Sebastian Soto loaned to Porto by Norwich City

American forward Sebastian Soto was loaned to Porto for the 2021-22 season by Norwich City of England's Premier League.

The 20-year-old from Carlsbad, California, will be part of Porto B in the Portuguese second tier, Norwich said Saturday.

Soto transferred to Norwich from Hannover last summer and spent the first half of the season on loan to Telstar in the Dutch second tier, scoring seven goals in 12 league matches,. He made three appearances in the second half of the season for Norwich's under-23 team.

Soto scored twice in his U.S. national team debut, an exhibition against Panama in November.