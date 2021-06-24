Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City into matchup with Los Angeles FC after 2-goal game

Los Angeles FC (3-3-3) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +132, Los Angeles FC +181, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Los Angeles FC following a two-goal showing against Colorado.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home a season ago. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Gadi Kinda, Kendall Mcintosh (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Diego Palacios, Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Antonio Leone (injured).