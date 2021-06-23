Other Sports

10-man Montreal holds off D.C. United for 0-0 tie

The Associated Press

CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, left, and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter.

Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

Other Sports

