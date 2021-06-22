Other Sports

The Latest: England and Czech Republic meet after advancing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

England's Raheem Sterling reacts, during a training session at Hotspur Way Training Ground in London, Monday June 21, 2021. England will play Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 tournament on Tuesday. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

England and the Czech Republic both advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship a day before their match.

Results in other groups allowed both to be guaranteed of at least one of the four best third-place spots.

The teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in London with no pressure for advancement but with first place in Group D on the line.

Scotland or Croatia can join them in the round of 16 with a victory. They both have one point from their opening two matches and will play each other at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

