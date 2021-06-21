Other Sports

Chicago Fire host FC Cincinnati in conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FC Cincinnati (1-5-1) vs. Chicago Fire (1-6-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -217, FC Cincinnati +499, Draw +362; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire face FC Cincinnati in a conference matchup.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road in the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Nicholas Slonina, Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

  Comments  

Other Sports

Orlando City SC and San Jose meet in cross-conference contest

June 21, 2021 3:01 AM

Other Sports

World champs prize pool goes up $1 million for ’22, ’23

June 21, 2021 2:43 AM

Other Sports

Glesnes rocket brings Union to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

June 21, 2021 2:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service