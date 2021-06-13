Portugal and Nigeria women play to 3-3 tie in Summer Series

Rasheedat Ajibade scored in stoppage time to give Nigeria a 3-3 tie with Portugal in a Summer Series match Sunday.

Portugal went ahead 2-0 at BBVA Stadium on an own goal in the 22nd minute followed by captain Carole Costa's goal off a well placed free kick in the 33rd.

Nigeria cut the deficit before the half with Michelle Alozie's goal, but Portugal's Telma Encarnacao scored early in the second half. Another own goal pulled Nigeria closer before Ajibade's equalizer.

Portugal lost to the U.S. national team 1-0 in the Summer Series opener Thursday. Nigeria fell 1-0 to Jamaica.

The United States faced Jamaica in the late match Sunday.

Nigeria goes on to face the U.S. team in Austin at the new Q2 Stadium on Thursday to wrap up the Summer Series.