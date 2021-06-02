The Latest: Nishikori needs 5 sets again in French Open win

United States Serena Williams prepares to serve to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) AP

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

5:45 p.m.

Kei Nishikori needed five sets again to win at the French Open.

The former U.S. Open finalist rallied past 23rd-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 after having also gone the distance to beat Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi in the first round.

Nishikori next faces Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen, who upset 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 for his first victory against a top-20 player.

Khachanov was treated by a trainer in the fifth set after cutting his right middle finger by hitting his racket strings out of anger.

___

4:45 p.m.

The new doubles partnership of Venus Williams and Coco Gauff didn’t go very far at the French Open.

The 40-year-old Williams and 17-year-old Gauff lost to 13th-seeded Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

It marked the first time that Williams had played a Grand Slam doubles match with anyone but her sister. She and Serena Williams have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

___

3:40 p.m.

Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen upset 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in their second-round match at the French Open.

It's the first time that Laaksonen reached the third round at a major tournament thanks to his 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

The 29-year-old Swiss had never beaten a Top 20 player before.

___

1:40 p.m.

Sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev hit 15 aces on his way to the third round at the French Open.

He got there by beating a familiar face. Zverev and Roman Safiullin have known each other since they were 4 years old.

The Russian qualifier put up a good fight but Zverev went for his shots when it mattered and prevailed in straight sets.

He won 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1) on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zverev had been pushed to five sets in the previous round against another qualifier.

___

12:35 p.m.

Tenth-seeded Belinda Bencic's campaign at Roland Garros is over. She lost 6-2, 6-2 to Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Bencic struggled with her serve throughout and was broken four times by her Russian rival.

The Swiss player has never progressed past the third round at the French Open in five appearances.

Kasatkina made it to the quarterfinals in Paris in 2018 but it's the first time this season that she has won consecutive matches on clay.

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams resumes her quest for a fourth French Open title against yet another Romanian opponent.

The seventh-seeded Williams plays Mihaela Buzarnescu for a spot in the third round at Roland Garros. It’s their first career meeting.

The 39-year-old American fended off a tough challenge from Irina-Camelia Begu on Monday.

Williams is trying to win a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title but has played only four matches since the Australian Open.

Another interesting matchup pits the experienced 15th-seeded Victoria Azarenka against up-and-coming Danish teenager Clara Tauson.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces Tommy Paul in the night session in the men’s draw.