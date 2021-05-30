Kamara, Arriola help DC United beat Inter Miami 3-0

Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) crosses the ball as D.C. United midfielder Kevin Paredes (30) closes in during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) AP

Ola Kamara scored twice, Paul Arriola added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara slipped a bending shot past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper John McCarthy to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Paul Arriola banged a left-footer off the post in the 21st to double the advantage. Arriola played an arcing ball toward the far post where Kamara put away a header from point-blank range to cap the scoring in the 71st minute.

D.C. United (3-5-0) snapped a four-game road losing streak — its longest since early in the 2018 season — dating to the end of last season.

Bill Hamid had three saves for D.C. United. The 30-year-old goalkeeper made his first appearance of the season following off-season hernia surgery followed by a calf strain suffered in April.

Miami (2-4-2) was scoreless for the second consecutive game and for the fourth time in its last six.