Chicago Fire host Montreal in Eastern Conference action

CF Montreal (2-3-2) vs. Chicago Fire (1-4-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -116, Montreal +316, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall a season ago while going 4-5-1 on the road. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Nicholas Slonina (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured).

