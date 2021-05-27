Other Sports

FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution square off

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New England Revolution (4-1-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-3-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +267, New England -109, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati hit the pitch.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Tom Pettersson (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

  Comments  

Other Sports

Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC take the field

May 27, 2021 3:16 AM

Celebrities

Sporting Kansas City plays the Houston Dynamo

May 27, 2021 3:16 AM

College Sports

Oklahoma St. downs rival Oklahoma 9-5 in Big 12 Tournament

May 27, 2021 2:13 AM

College Sports

Hackenburg, Teodosio send Clemson past Georgia Tech 11-5

May 27, 2021 1:57 AM

College Sports

Vandy downs Ole Miss to set up showdown with Arkansas

May 27, 2021 1:56 AM

Other Sports

Man United fans attacked ahead of Europa League final

May 27, 2021 1:20 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service