Orlando City SC visits New York after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Orlando City SC (3-0-3) vs. New York Red Bulls (2-4-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +130, Orlando City SC +201, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC comes into a matchup with New York after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).

Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Wilfredo A. Rivera Cepeda (injured).

