Italian club Fiorentina names Gennaro Gattuso as coach

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Napoli at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP) AP

Former World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday.

The announcement came two days after Gattuso coached his final game with Napoli and after Giuseppe Iachini’s contract was not renewed by Fiorentina.

Gattuso played on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup. He has also coached Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa and AC Milan, and he is Calabrian like Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso.

Fiorentina is looking to improve upon a 13th-place finish in Serie A.