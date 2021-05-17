MLS-leading Sounders beat LAFC 2-0 to improve to 5-0-1

Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi eyes the ball as Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) kicks it away after Rossi fell during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Xavier Arreaga and Brad Smith scored second-half goals and the MLS-leading Seattle Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Sunday night.

Arreaga opened the scoring in the 57th minute, redirecting João Paulo’s corner with a header inside the right post. It was Arreaga’s first career goal with the Sounders (5-0-1).

Carlos Vela, the 2019 MLS MVP, made his second appearance of the season, entering as a substitute in the 70th minute and giving the LAFC (1-2-2) side a potential boost for a tying goal. But Smith made it 2-0 for Seattle three minutes later, heading home Alex Roldan’s cross.

Smith was off target on the best scoring opportunity of the first half, spraying a wide-open shot left of the goal from 12 yards out.