Florida State beats Virginia in shootout in College Cup

The Associated Press

CARY, N.C.

Cristina Roque denied two Virginia penalty kicks and top-seeded Florida State advanced to the College Cup championship game in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw Thursday.

Teammates rushed Roque, a true freshman, after Gabby Carle buried her penalty and chanted “MVP! MVP!”

The Seminoles went 3-0 in the shootout. Virginia's Alexa Spaanstra missed the first attempt, before Roque stopped attempts by Diana Ordonez and Taryn Torres.

Florida State will face the winner of the late semifinal between North Carolina and Santa Clara.

The Seminoles have outscored their opponents 6-1 in the postseason. But Virginia, the only unseeded team in the semifinals, was determined.

The Cavaliers peppered Florida State Roque with shots but couldn't break through in regulation and overtime. Roque made five saves.

Florida State won national titles in 2014 and 2018. The Seminoles secured a spot in the NCAA tournament last fall, when they won the ACC Tournament title with a 3-2 victory over North Carolina.

