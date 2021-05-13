Other Sports

Seattle extends unbeaten streak against San Jose to 14

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, top, celebrates with Nouhou Tolo (5) and Kelyn Rowe (22) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, top, celebrates with Nouhou Tolo (5) and Kelyn Rowe (22) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar AP
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half. Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg.

Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves in the final minutes to help secure the victory.

Roldan scored his first goal of the season when a clearance attempt came to his feet outside the 18-yard box. He settled it with his right foot and sent in a shot from distance with his left.

Seattle is unbeaten in 14 straight matches against San Jose — with eight victories — dating to September 2015. It’s the longest active unbeaten run in a MLS series.

San Jose (3-2-0) had its three-game winning streak stopped.

