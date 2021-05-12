Bradley, Altidore score, Toronto beats Crew 2-0 for 1st win

Columbus Crew midfielder Alexandru Matan, center, moves the ball as he goes over Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) and past midfielder Michael Bradley, right, and defender Auro, second from right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas' first victory with the Reds.

Toronto (1-2-1) has lost just once in its last 10 matches against Columbus, going 6-1-3. Defending champion Columbus (1-0-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019. Toronto nearly went ahead 2-0 in the 26th, but Nick DeLeon's shot hit the crossbar and Yeferson Soteldo's empty-net attempt was denied by defender Saad Abdul-Salaam.

Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later.

Columbus entered having only conceded four goals in its last eight matches.