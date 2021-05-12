WHL Roundup: Sourdif leads Giants over Royals 6-1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Justin Sourdif had a goal and two assists and Tristen Nielsen tacked on four helpers as the Vancouver Giants downed the Victoria Royals 6-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Zack Ostapchuk, Marko Stacha, Alex Kannok Leipert, Justin Lies and Bryce Bader also scored while Tanner Brown had three assists for the Giants (12-10-0).

Keanu Derungs replied for the Royals (3-16-2).

Vancouver goalie Drew Sim only had to make 12 saves for the win as Victoria's Adam Evanoff stopped 31 shots in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 AMERICANS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Defenceman Nick Cicek scored once and set up two more as the Winterhawks (13-8-3) earned their fourth consecutive victory while dealing Tri-City (7-12-0) its fourth loss in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.