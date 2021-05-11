Other Sports

Cologne hires Baumgart as coach from next season

The Associated Press

Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue, left, and Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and SC Freiburg in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue, left, and Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and SC Freiburg in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP) Rolf Vennenbernd AP
COLOGNE, Germany

Cologne hired Steffen Baumgart as coach for next season on Tuesday even with the club's place in the Bundesliga uncertain.

Baumgart agreed to a two-year contract following four years with Paderborn. Baumgart oversaw back-to-back promotions to take Paderborn to the Bundesliga for the 2019-20 season but the team was relegated back to the second division.

It's not yet clear which division Baumgart will be coaching in next season. Cologne is in 17th place and in the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Cologne fired Markus Gisdol as coach last month after a poor run of results and brought in veteran Friedhelm Funkel for the last six games.

  Comments  

Other Sports

Chicago aims for first win of the season, visits DC United

May 11, 2021 3:16 AM

Other Sports

WHL Roundup: Blazers go on scoring spree to beat Rockets 10-2

May 11, 2021 12:36 AM

Other Sports

WHL 2020-21 Standings

May 11, 2021 12:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service