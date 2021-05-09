WHL Roundup: Kelowna Rockets snap three-game losing skid with 2-1 win over Cougars

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Cole Schwebius turned aside 30-of-31 shots to lead the Kelowna Rockets past the Prince George Cougars 2-1 in the Western Hockey League on Sunday evening.

Alex Swetlikoff scored at 9:24 of the first period and David Kope added a second at 13:15 to put Kelowna in front 2-0.

Trevor Wong assisted both goals for the Rockets (9-4-1), which snapped a three-game losing skid.

Majid Kaddoura scored the lone goal in the third period for the Cougars (9-9-3), which have dropped two in a row since winning three straight.

Taylor Gauthier turned aside 23 shots for Prince George.

---

WINTERHAWKS 9 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Simon Knak and Cross Hanas scored two goals apiece and five other players found the back of the net as the Winterhawks (12-8-3) handed Tri-City (7-11-0) their worst defeat of the season. Brock Gould stopped 31-of-32 in Portland's third consecutive win.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 CHIEFS 0

KENT, Wash. -- Jackson Berry earned the 21-save shutout as Seattle (10-11-1) blanked Spokane (6-10-5) in a dominant effort in the team's season finale. The Thunderbirds outshot the Chiefs 58-21. Spokane has lost three in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.