WHL Roundup: Adam Evanoff makes 33 saves, Victoria Royals edge Cougars 2-1

KELOWNA, B.C. - The Victoria Royals narrowly edged the Prince George Cougars 2-1 on Saturday evening in Western Hockey League action, with all three goals coming in the second period.

Brandon Cutler scored a short-handed marker at 5:24 and Keanu Derungs got one on the power play at 16:23 as the Royals (3-14-2) jumped to a 2-0 lead.

Connor Bowie replied for the Cougars, with the man advantage, with 39 seconds left in the frame.

Royals goalie Adam Evanoff stood tall in the third, making 15 of his 33 saves in the final frame to lead Victoria to victory -- just their second win in the past 15 games.

Ty Young stopped 19-of-21 shots in defeat for Prince George (9-8-3).

Both teams finished 1 for 3 on the power play.

---

BLAZERS 3 GIANTS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- The Kamloops Blazers picked up their fourth straight victory and clinched the B.C. Division thanks to a 20-save effort by Dylan Garand. Fraser Minten, Caedan Bankier and Dylan Sydor scored for Kamloops (16-4-0) while Justin Sourdif registered the lone goal for the Giants (11-10-0), who got 30 saves from Trent Miner.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. -- Three assists from Gage Goncalves and a 29-save performance by Dustin Wolf led the Everett Silvertips (19-4-0) to their fourth consecutive win. Keltie Jeri-Leon scored a consolation goal late in the third for Seattle (9-12-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 1

PORTLAND -- An offensive outburst by Gabe Klassen, who had two goals and two assists, gave the Portland Winterhawks (11-8-3) a commanding victory over Spokane (6-9-5), who were outshot 37-18.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021.