WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 79th minute to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 lead over rival Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

After a giveaway by LAFC deep in their own end, Hernández won possession in the left side of the box and fended off two defenders. He then found dos Santos on a crossing pass as the midfielder was able to put it past Pablo Sisniega and into the near post for his first goal of the season.